How much is the ring that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez: VIDEO

Via social mediaJennifer Lopez shared her happiness to learn that Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time.

Their commitment The previous one was in 2004 and now the singer published a video on her social networks where she appears excited and wearing a green engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2001 on the set of Gigli where they played criminals trapped on a job.

Affleck he proposed to Jennifer in 2002 with a pink diamond ring. However, the couple called off the wedding in 2003.

This is Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” a statement read. However, in January 2004 they ended their relationship.

After the breakup of Jennifer Lopez with the baseball player, Alex Rodríguez, the singer also ended her commitment to him. “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance,” Jennifer Lopez told People magazine.

This will be the fourth marriage by Jennifer Lopez, 52, and the second by Ben Affleck, who is 49. According to Page Six, the ring is valued between 5 and 10 million dollars.

In addition, specialists consider that if it is a green diamond original, it is extremely rare. “I would value the ring well above $6 million and could be worth more than $10 million,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six.

Ben Affleck He chose this green color with all the intention because it has a very special meaning for Jennifer López. Even the singer has told her subscribers that she is her lucky color because good things happen to her when she wears this color.

