How much is the Yves Saint Laurent tote bag that is a trend among the famous – Revista Para Ti

Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Sydney Sweeney were some of the celebs who have already used it.

A comfortable bag is a key accessory for everyday life, especially when there is a lot to transport in it. For that, the tote bag They are great allies, and Hollywood celebrities have already chosen their new favorite from the hand of Yves Saint-Laurent.

Its about iCare maxi model in quilted lambskin that they already wore Zoe Kravitz, haley bieber, Miley Cyrus Y sydney sweeney, the actress of “Euphoria”. It belongs to the spring-summer 2022 collection of the French firm.

As for its features, this black bag bears the iconic YSL jewel logo in giant size on its front; a detachable golden chain-like clasp joins both ends, and is decorated with quilted carré stitching.

90 percent of its composition is lambskin (the rest is brass, an alloy of copper and zinc), its dimensions are 38/58 x 43 x 8 centimeters; grosgrain lining; a main compartment and a removable zippered bag.

How much is the tote bag

It is published on the brand’s website at no less than 3,990 dollars, which is equivalent to 487 thousand pesos (according to the official price).

This is the inside of the tote bag that represents a true trend.