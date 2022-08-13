How much is too much sex or too little? What the studies say

The alleged clause in the prenuptial agreement between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez indicating the number of times they should have sex has given a lot of material to cut (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Sexual relations four times a week”, so reads the alleged clause in the prenuptial agreement between Ben Affleck and Jennifer López that a couple of months ago gave a lot of material to cut, despite the fact that This is not the first time that celebrities have lavished unusual creativity in their prenuptial agreements.

A couple of weeks ago, social media was abuzz with memes, some hilarious, showing Affleck exhausted after just a few days of his wedding to the singer. In the midst of how funny it can be, It is inevitable to ask how much sex is too much in a relationship; how much is insufficient and, in short, if there really is a number that defines a healthy frequency for a couple.

The fundamental premise to understand the development of a relationship from a sexual point of view is that each couple is different. In fact, the sexologist Monica Aranda explains that a relationship is normal as long as they respect and agree to their own agreements. “Everything is valid as long as it is spoken, because in reality each couple is a world.”

In this way, it could be said that there are as many possible answers as there are sexual positions. Not everything happens between the missionary and the famous cowgirlwhich causes so much insecurity in women.

However, the subject has been studied in depth, despite the fact that there is always a taboo around sexuality, since it is considered important to determine if indeed the sexual frequency is directly related to the level of happiness of the couple. A Article published in Sciences of Social Psychology and Personality asks if greater frequency is related to greater well-being, and the answer is no.

The average number of open sexual relationships in established relationships is about once a week, according to one study. (Getty Creative)

Analyzing three previous long-term studies involving a total of 30,000 participants, they came up with some interesting figures. The first, that the average number of declared sexual relations in established relationships is about once a week and that even that frequency is associated with well-being, balance and greater benefits in the relationship. Then, less than one weekly sexual encounter does have a negative impact on the couple’s relationship; and also do it more than once a week was no longer associated with happiness or well-being, although the researchers were unable to clarify why.

Another interesting fact is that when in one of the studies the participants were asked to increase their sexual frequency, the intrinsic motivation of the couples to maintain intimate relationships was eliminated, making sex less pleasurable.

And the great conclusion of this research is that “Although higher sexual frequency is associated with greater well-being, more is not always better. On the contrary, sex can be like money: only too little is bad.

Couples today can have many responsibilities, so feeling pressured to have more frequent sex can be stressful. (Getty Creative)

In fact, Amy Muise, one of the authors, stated that the couple’s connection does not depend exclusively on sex, but that there are many factors that interfere and that must be worked on, especially in a time when couples can have many responsibilities, so feeling pressured to have a higher frequency could actually be stressful.

On the other hand, the Boston Medical Group portal mentions that this concept of the ideal frequency is something that worries men more than women, but what is “normal” really depends on different factors such as age, environment and time of the relationship, the latter being an interesting marker because, usually, The relationships that begin can have a frequency of one, two and even three times a day; then it drops to an average of three times a week, and as time goes by it extends to once every 15 days and up to once a month.

As time goes by, the frequency is extended to once every 15 days and up to once every month. (Getty Creative)

It could be said that the frequency, be it the four times a week of the famous Beniffer clause, or once a week, should not obsess us, because it is a number that changes over time, sometimes it increases, other times it decreases and that, as long as clear communication is maintained in the couple, we should not worry too much. More than quantity, let’s make sure we enjoy quality, because good sex offers many benefits for our health.

