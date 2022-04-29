How much is Zoe Saldana’s most expensive Audi?

The highest-grossing actress in Hollywood, Zoe Saldana, born to a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother, has had great success throughout her career. Thanks to this, she has been able to give herself the pleasure of having one of the most luxurious Audis. At Tork we tell you how much the most expensive car in her garage costs.

Zoë Saldana She is one of the highest grossing actresses in the world. She has acted with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbeanwith Tom Hanks under the direction of steven spielberg in The terminalin Avatar from james cameron and both in Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2 like in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame Interpreting Gamora.

Although she has landed these huge contracts for her excellent performances, Saldana did not earn as much compared to other celebrities. she only got 100 thousand dollars for playing Gamora in the first film of the Guardians of the Galaxywhile Chris Pratt won $1.5 million. The salary of the actress for infinity war it was about 3 million dollarswhile Scarlett Johansson won the figure $20 million.

However, their salaries are still high amounts for any mortal. Thanks to these, he was able to put together his luxury car collection. The actress shares a particular taste for the cars of the German multinational company Audi. In his garage there are three cars of that brand.

What is your most expensive Audi? The 2014 Audi R8 Spyderwith an approximate value of 132 thousand dollars. It will not be the most expensive Audi in the world, in fact this was the Audi Le Mans Concept 2003 which was sold for the exorbitant value of 5 million dollarsbut still, it’s the most expensive Audi in Zoe Saldana’s garage.

The Audi R8 Spyder of the actress has a motor 4.2-liter V8 that lets you go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. In addition, you can achieve 300km/h top speed thanks to 430 horsepower that generates the V8 under the hood. Will the actress buy a higher value Audi than this one?