how much it cost and how much is it worth today

Arrived with little spotlight on him, today Kalulu is proving that he deserves the Rossoneri shirt and the club is ready to reward him.

Among the young people that Stefano Pioli is managing to enhance there is undoubtedly also Pierre Kalulu. Having landed a little quietly at Milan in the summer of 2020, the 2000-class defender is convincing everyone with good performances.

When he arrived in Italy, someone had doubts that he had never made his debut in the first team of the Lyon. There were those who believed that this factor could cast doubt on its value and therefore the operation made by the Rossoneri club. However, the player is proving that he deserves the shirt he wears.

Deployed as a full-back or as a central player, he was always ready, few mistakes were made. Considering the young age and the lack of experience, some flaws should be allowed. But as Pioli has often pointed out, the Frenchman has a great personality and when he makes a mistake he knows how to react immediately.

Kalulu, Milan want to renew his contract

Kalulu in the last day of the championship held up very well the comparison with a very strong striker like Victor Osimhen. The big match Napoli-Milan was a very important test for the former Lyon, who proved to be absolutely up to it. It is hardly a surprise anymore.

Even in the Coppa Italia derby, when he took over from the injured Alessio Romagnoli, he effectively countered opponents of the level of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko. And on several other occasions he has shown what he’s made of. Pioli knows he can count on him.

Milan have made a great deal with the signing of Kalulu, who arrived almost on a free transfer. They went to Lyon only 480 thousand euros as a contribution foreseen by FIFA for having raised him in his youth sector. The newspaper Tuttosport writes that the value of the card today is at least 20 million. And it is destined to grow, if the performance continues to be excellent.

The Rossoneri club has already started i contacts with the agent to file the details that should lead quickly to the renewal of the contract. The current agreement expires in June 2025 and is expected to be extended until 2026. The salary will go from 500 thousand euros net today to at least one million plus bonuses. A fair recognition to a boy who is doing good things for the Rossoneri.