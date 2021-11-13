how much it costs and where to buy it

Honor 50 has finally arrived in Italy. It didn’t take him very little, but judging by the value for money it was worth it. The smartphone was made official in China last June 17, and since then many have waited for it to be distributed in the Old Continent: that moment has arrived.









First of all, very important: Honor 50 owns Google apps and services, so forget the times when the company, “daughter” of Huawei, had to submit to US impositions that had prevented it from using Big G apps and services as it had always done. Honor freed itself from the consequences of the US ban when Huawei it sold it to a consortium of entrepreneurs, so it freed itself from the “sanctions” and returned to the market in a big way. So if Honor 50 convinces you both on the aesthetic and on the technical front, buy it freely: there will be no problems or incompatibilities.

Honor 50, how it’s done

The technical basis chosen for Honor 50 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G, chip octa core at 2.4 GHz made with a 6 nanometer production process that is positioned just one step below the “king” of the Qualcomm range, the Snapdragon 888. In short, it cannot be defined as a mid-range chip, rather a mid-high range .

Alongside it 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of memory internal. The screen consists of a 6.57-inch Full HD + curved OLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling.

Four le cameras at the rear: main 100 megapixel f / 1.9, ultra wide angle 8 megapixel f / 2.2 and finally the two 2 megapixel “contour” cameras, one for macros, the other for depth of field. there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Well stocked on both sectors connectivity, with 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 / 5.2, NFC, and so on, while the battery it has a capacity of 4,300mAh and there is one charging fast 66 watt SuperCharge that is capable of recharging Honor 50 from 0 to over 70% in just twenty minutes.

Honor 50 measures 159.96 × 73.76 × 7.78 mm and weighs 175 grams. It is available in the colors Emerald Green (6 + 128GB only), Midnight Black and Frost Crystal (8 + 256GB only). The user interface is the Android 11 based Magic UI 4.2 with all Google apps and services.

Honor 50, how much it costs and where to buy it

After reading the Honor 50 data sheet it is quite clear that Not it is a smartphone that can be defined as a mid-range: the high-performance curved OLED display, the 100 megapixel camera, a connectivity department that lacks nothing, are all elements that suggest a positioning of Honor 50 on the high end of the market.

Yet the price is from product of mid-range. Honor 50 arrived on Amazon Italy, sold and shipped by Amazon where it is offered to 529.90 euros for configuration 6 + 128 GB ea 599.90 euros for the 8 + 256 GB one. A low price in relation to the contents, which becomes even more attractive when you consider who the smartphone is already available to purchase, in a very difficult period for technology due to the chip crisis.

Honor 50 – 6.57 inch curved OLED display – Snapdragon 778G – 6/128 GB version