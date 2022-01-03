How much money can I withdraw from the bank account from January 1st? Everything you need to know

Since January 1, 2022, the rules on cash have changed. Here is how much money you can withdraw from your checking account

With the arrival of the New Year, the limit on the use of cash has dropped from two thousand to € 1,000, 999.99 € to be precise. A decision made to try to counteract thetax evasion, a widespread and very relevant problem in our country.

It’s about a limit threshold which will concern not only sales, but also any type of transfer of money between different subjects. There are also those who wonder what will happen to those who withdraw from the bank. So here’s how much money you can withdraw from yours Bank account.

Bank account. Here’s how much money you can withdraw from January 1st

For what concern cash withdrawal, There is no limit imposed for those current accounts in the name of parties other than companies and entrepreneurs. This means that a student, an unemployed person, an employee and a professional can withdraw as much as they want.

The citizen, therefore, is free to withdraw any sum from your current account without violating any rules. However, it is possible that theRevenue Agency can start a assessment against those account holders who withdraw “suspicious” sums of money.

It is therefore important to remember that i checks can only be triggered on cash payments to the current account (bank or post office) .According to article 32 of the Consolidated Tax Act, in fact, all incoming transactions on the account are presumed income. To state the opposite, a written test will be required.

The bank could then ask clarifications to your customer in the event that the sum withdrawn turns out to be quite a lot of high. Consequently, the user must self-certify, with the appropriate form, what expenses he intends to incur with those cash.

In case the intention was to use those cash to make a payment exceeding € 1,000, are provided sanctions. The amounts of the fines can range from as little as € 1000 to a maximum of € 50,000.

Finally, we recall that i checks for withdrawals on current accounts are provided for entrepreneurs And society. The threshold is that of € 1,000 per day And € 5,000 monthly. Once this ceiling has been exceeded, the Revenue Agency will ask for proof of the destination of the sum. If their use is not proven, the customer will start the procedure recovery to taxation of the money, presumably destined for black.