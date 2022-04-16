How much money did Emma Watson make from the Harry Potter movies?

Emma Watson rose to fame thanks to his role as hermione granger in the movies of Harry Potterbut the tapes also left him a juicy fortune in his account.

The actress He began his career at the age of 10, when he entered a theater school. However, his first professional role came with Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stonea film based on the books by JK Rowling.

The success of emma, Daniel Radcliffe Y Rupert Grint It was devastating and in total they starred in eight feature films of the saga. The first film grossed $965 million worldwide, and the last, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2reached 1.328 billion dollars.

The profits from the film were also reflected in the pockets of its protagonists. Daniel Radcliffe received a million dollars for his first movie and the figure increased to 50 million for the last two tapes. In total, the young actor received 109 million dollars for the saga.

Rupert Grint is below the more than 100 million Radcliffebut for all the tapes he earned not inconsiderable 70 million dollars.

How much did Emma Watson earn in Harry Potter?

Like grint, emma received 70 million dollars in salary for the tapes of Harry Potterover 10 years.

In 2009, the magazine Vanity Fair gave him a place on the list of highest paid celebrities in the industry in Hollywood. At 19 years old, the actress He made $30 million in just one year, even more than stars like Nicolas Cage and Owen Wilson.

For Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, emma He received 4 million and for the last two tapes he had a salary of 30 million dollars.

However, the producer Harry PotterDavid Heyman, declared years ago to The Hollywood Reporterthat money was not the most important thing for the young star when negotiating for a new film.

According to Heyman, the negotiations with Emma Watson they focused on her wanting to stay in the project and giving her room to develop academically.

“She was quite academic and very interested in pursuing education and struggled a little more than the others,” the producer noted.

In 2014, the actress He graduated from English Literature at the brown university. While in college she also starred in the last two movies of Harry Potteras well as the movies Noah, The advantages of being invisible Y The Bling Ring.