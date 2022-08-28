How much money did Jennifer Lopez’s jewelry cost at her second wedding to Ben Affleck

A comeback as important as the one that has had the relationship of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck almost 20 years later he deserved a wedding – two weddings, rather – in style.

After a most intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, last weekend the couple said ‘yes, I do’ again in Giorgia, United States. In this second link, JLo wore nothing more and nothing less than three beautiful wedding dresses from the firm Ralph Lauren.

The jewels of the first dress: 92,000 euros

But that is not all. To complete the look, the Bronx diva wore a spectacular cjewelry selection valued at more than two million euros. During the ceremony, Jennifer wore pearl earrings with small diamonds of the firm Mikimoto, valued at €53,000, as the page picks up Page Six. The singer had this same signature for the flower-shaped ring that she wore on her right hand, whose price amounts to €39,000.

The jewels of the second dress: 85,000 euros

Jennifer Lopez She wore a beautiful pearl chandelier dress adorned with Swarovski crystals. The bride complemented it with discreet button earrings, also from the Mikimoto firm, valued at €85,000.

The jewels of the third dress: two million euros

But without a doubt, the jewel in the crown came with the third dress, a mermaid cut design with which she closed the night and which was also decorated with Swarovski crystals in different sizes. For this look, she chose stunning custom-made 27-carat diamond drop earrings from Samer Halimeh, valued at Two millions of euros.