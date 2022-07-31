A few months ago, the American actress Kristen Stewart was on everyone’s lips due to her work in the movie Spencer, where she plays Princess Diana. But few remember that the artist achieved her international fame with the saga Twilightwhere interprets Beautiful swan. How much did he get paid to participate in the tapes? In this note from El Popular we tell you.

How much money did Kristen Stewart make for the Twilight Saga?

the saga Twilight He had a total of 5 films and although on very rare occasions the payment received by the actors for participating in a film project is disclosed, in 2021 the Just Jared portal announced how much he would have earned Kristen Stewart for interpreting Beautiful swan.

According to the data that was released, the young artist charged two million dollars for the first tape that was released. It should be noted that at that time the actress was not well known, so it is a very generous sum. In addition, it was detailed that kristen He obtained the large sum of 12.5 million dollars for each of the last two films in the saga.

Actress Kristen Stewart confirms that she will marry her girlfriend after two years of relationship

Actress Kristen Stewart surprised all her fans by announcing on the Howard Stern Show on Tuesday that her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, had finally asked her to marry her, thus confirming their engagement.

“We are going to get married, we will totally do it,” the actress pointed out. “I wanted her to propose, so I think I clearly defined what I wanted and she understood. We got married, that’s a fact, “said the actress.