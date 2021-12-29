how much money do you burn – Libero Quotidiano





Cursed or blessed mutual, you do. Certainly, for example, most Italians need to access that type of tool to buy a first home. And often, the first step is to contact your bank, in short, that one where you have your current account, in the hope of obtaining more advantageous rates and conditions. But that’s not always the case, in truth.





Just have a look at the sites of comparison of the rates that swarm online to find better offers than those of your institution. This is for what concerns the rates, the deferrals, the term of the installments. In short, there are many features that can make the product more suitable for those who stipulate it.

Incidentally, the law does not require you to open a current account at the bank with which you take out the loan, e the Save Italy decree of 2011moreover, it obliges the institutions not to have “attitudes” of this kind or unfavorable conditions towards the new customer in the event that he decides not to open a current account.

It’s still, the Consumer Code, in article 36 bis explains that “the commercial practice of a bank, credit institution or financial intermediary which, for the purpose of stipulating a loan agreement, obliges the customer to take out an insurance policy issued by the same bank, institution or intermediary”. In short, it must be the person who takes out the mortgage who decides what to do, even with regard to the current account.





But is it better to have a mortgage and a current account at the same bank? As mentioned, despite the prohibitions, the advantages of having the two instruments in the same institution remain. Often it is possible to take advantage of more favorable rates, which emerge from the Taeg, the global index of the “cost” of a mortgage that takes into account all ancillary charges. And again, often, making the mortgage and current account coincide in the same bank allows you to have fewer problems in which case you decide to renegotiate the terms of the loan.