Amber Heard faces a lawsuit for defamation by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The judgment comes as a response to a article written by the actress for the Washington Post in which he states that he suffered from domestic and sexual abuse at the hands of a former relationship, however, he never gives Depp’s name as such.

For his part, Johnny affirms that his name was implied, as the couple had just separated. According to Depp, Heard’s accusations cost him big roles in major movies, reason why you require 50 million dollars as compensation for damages.

In case of winning, Amber Heard would lose her entire fortune.

How much money does Amber Heard have? So is your fortune

According to various reports, Amber Heard She has built a patrimony of 12 million dollars thanks to her career as an actress and her beginnings in the world of modeling.

It was his performance in the tape friday night lights which It paved the way for her in Hollywood as an actress. Among his most important roles highlights his role as Mere in The Justice League Y Aquaman.

Amber Heard countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million

If Johnny Depp were to lose the libel suit against Amber Heard, The actress would benefit from one hundred million dollars, since she filed a counterclaim against the actor demanding double.

At the moment, Johnny Depp has a fortune of 150 million dollars.