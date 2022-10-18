How much money does Ana de Armas earn? Her salary in ‘Blonde’ and ‘No time to die’

Anne of Arms it is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The actress gets into the skin of blonde ambition in this film with which she got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and that has made her one of the actresses of the moment. Ana de Armas sounds like a firm candidate for the Oscar for Best Actress at the next Academy Awards in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress has managed to become a fixed spot in the Mecca of cinema with a salary at the height of the big stars. Because how much money does Ana de Armas earn? We tell you what her salary was in Blonde as well as no time to diethe last film of the agent 007 saga, Deep water Y the unseen agent.

How much money does Ana de Armas earn?

The movie Blonde is the one that has made him receive the highest salary to Ana de Armasaccording to the showbizgalore website that has the salaries of all the actors in each of the four films. The conclusion when seeing them is that Ana de Armas received a millionaire figure for the film about Marilyn Monroe, but very far from what the male leads of his other three films received.

Blonde (2022) – one million dollars



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the movie ‘Blonde’. (Netflix) // EFE



Your partner Adrian Brodywho plays Arthur Miller and who is second on this list, received $700,000.

Deep water (2022) – $700,000.



Ana de Armas in the movie ‘Deep Waters’ (2022). // 20th Century Fox



The main character of the movie, Ben Affleckreceived sseventeen million dollars for this job.

the unseen agent (2022) – $400,000



Ana de Armas in the movie ‘The invisible agent’ (2022). // Netflix



Ana de Armas is fourth on the list of the best paid in the film and her salary is far from that of the two protagonists. Chris Evans received 15 million dollars for this work; Y Ryan Gosling, 10 million. The third in the ranking is the actor Dhanushwhich earned $500,000.

no time to die (2021) – $70,000.



Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in the movie ‘No time to die’. // MGM



The film that definitively opened the doors of Hollywood for him It did not translate into a large salary for Ana de Armas.

The actress only received 70,000 dollars for being Paloma in Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. A salary far removed from that of her partner. The British actor earned $25 million for saying goodbye to Ian Fleming’s character.