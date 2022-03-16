How much money does Barcelona SC lose by not advancing to the Copa Libertadores group round? | Soccer | sports

Barcelona Sporting Club let slip the $3,000,000 that Conmebol awards in prizes to the teams that qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadoresas the Canarian club was eliminated in the third qualifying phase on Tuesday night by the Brazilian debutante América-MG.

The Ecuadorian team succumbed in the penalty shootout (4-5) against the team from Minas Gerais (goalless overall) and was thus left without a ticket for the next stage of the Libertadores, which they had played since the first qualifying phase. Just for facing the Brazilian team, the bullfighters added $ 600,000.

Barcelona qualified this year for phase 1 of the Cup by finishing in fourth position in the LigaPro Serie A of Ecuador 2021.

In the first round of Libertadores 2022, the squad still led by Fabián Bustos beat Montevideo City Torque in a penalty shootout. Disputing that phase meant $400,000 in prize money from Conmebol.

$500,000 entered the coffers of the Guayaquil club for facing the Peruvian Universitario de Deportes in the second phase, which they also eliminated. After this, Jorge Célico assumed the bench of the yellows.

The amount of Barcelona until now was $1,500,000. Economic income for other concepts, such as box office, are not considered in the calculation.

Despite their elimination from Libertadores, as the loser of phase 3, the Canarian team secured a place in the group round of the Copa Sudamericana, for which they will receive $900,000, that is, $ 2’100,000 less than if he beat America-MG on Tuesday.

In December 2021, Conmebol reported that it increased the prizes for its tournaments compared to last season.

The draw for the group stage of the South American will be on Friday, March 25. (D)