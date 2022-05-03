How much money does Canelo have? Businesses that have raised your fortune

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez it is a money making machine. The Mexican boxer is undoubtedly the athlete who more profits has generated in the history of our countryas his income is not limited in sportsbut has created companies that allow you to have a bank account never imagined.

According to portals such as Forbes, Fortune, SportsBusiness and The Guardian, the Canelo Alvarez has on average annual revenue of $54.1 million (considering the trend of the last six years), taking into account only sports and sponsorship aspects. The best? If you keep up this pace, The Mexican will be arriving in 2025 with a fortune of half a billion dollars (500 million dollars), only in the boxing field.

Sports income of Canelo Álvarez

Boxing

Transmission rights of his fights.

Fighting feed.

Other commissions or prizes.

sponsors

Value.

Vale.net

Broxel.

Hennessy.

The business facet of Canelo

The vision of Cinnamon has not been limited to sports, but has expanded to the business world, where since 2014 it has diversified with its businesseswho are on the same path as their sports career: that of success and these can catapult it to reach the figure of one billion dollars (1,000 million dollars) in the medium term.

The people of Guadalajara are immersed from the sale of their own products (merchandising) with Canelo Alvarez brand up to the sale of their own cell phones in the United States called “Canelo Phone”which are offered in two packages: “The Champ” and “Leyend,” which range from $99.99 to $199.99.

To this is added Canelo Energy, which are gas stations that will start operating soon. The man from Guadalajara bets on five business divisions: own business, associated businesses, sponsors, boxing Y new opportunities.

What are Canelo’s businesses?

Own business

Canelo Technology: I CAN, your training and nutrition app.

Canelo Store: Official Store.

Canelo Health: Canelo Rx, YAOCA (hydration serum).

(hydration serum). Canelo Shows: Realization of events.

Canelo Energy: Gas stations.

Upper by Canelo Energy. License to assemble, manage and administer your products in wholesale and retail stores.

SSA Capitales y Más: Promotes, exploits and participates in commercial companies.

Canelo Promotions: Organizers of boxing functions and representation of boxers.

Associated businesses

Canelo Broxel Credit Card: company for financial transfers.

Canelo Mobile together with Liberty Mobile: Sale of cell phone plans, sale of mobile phones, hearing aids.

investor of Shepherd of the Rich (his brother Ricardo’s taqueria) opening a branch in Chula Vista, California.

He goes for the big one in business

According to The Mister, the Canelo Alvarez has requested the United States Patent and Trademark Officeauthorization to register the brand Canelo Money Transfer.

“It is intended to cover the categories of electronic funds transfer; funds transfer services; electronic transfer of funds by telecommunications; automated funds transfer services; money transfer…”; this would allow the Mexican to offer financial services.

Also, it is specified that Alvarez is immersed in the financial world by an agreement with Broxel where you have a debit card that allows its users to make savings, send money and manage it in the company’s application. That is why the best pound for pound I would be betting on the remittances that are sent from the United States to Mexico.

As if that were not enough, El Míster details that on March 29 the brand Upper by Canelo Energy was registered in the USAunder the concept “of business administration, business administration services, wholesale store services and product retailers…” Situation that gives the green light to open its own convenience stores (type ‘Oxxo’) both in Mexico and in the United States.

With information from The Mister…