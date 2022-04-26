How much money does Elon Musk have and how many companies does he have?

Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter 0:51

New York (CNN Business) — How crazy is Elon Musk’s wealth?



The net worth of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is now a stratospheric $300 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time ranking of the world’s richest people.

That means Musk, 50, has a lead of more than $100 billion over second place Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of Blue Origin, Musk’s space rival.

The superlatives don’t stop there. The fortune of Musk, the Twitter buyer, is worth more than twice the wealth of legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, who began investing in 1941 when he was 11 years old. The net worth of the so-called “Oracle of Omaha”, 91, is now “only” about $ 125,000 million.

Musk’s wealth is also worth far more than the combined fortunes of former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates ($136 billion) and Steve Ballmer ($100 billion), as well as Google co-founders Larry Page ($120 billion). million) and Sergey Brin ($115 billion).

Is Musk a sports fan? He could buy all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams (currently worth more than $112 billion, according to data site Sportico) and still have almost $190 billion left over.

And Musk’s wealth is only about $35 billion less than the gross domestic product of his native South Africa, whose GDP is $335 billion, according to the World Bank. Musk’s net worth exceeds the GDPs of Colombia, Finland, Pakistan, Chile and Portugal.

It’s clear that Musk is in uncharted territory when it comes to wealth. He is the richest person in history, according to Forbes.

However, some expert historians argue that other 19th- and 20th-century American industrialists, such as John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, as well as monarchs and rulers such as Mansa Musa of the 13th-century Mali Empire and Augustus Caesar, who he reigned from 27 ane until his death in 14 nc, they may have had more wealth, adjusting the values ​​for inflation.