how much money does Haya of Jordan collect for divorce – Free Daily





The only person capable of economically ruining the very wealthy sheikh Al Maktoum? The ex-wife, princess Haya of Jordan. 72-year-old Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the most influential personalities of Dubai and of the world, was sentenced by the London court to pay the beauty of to his ex-wife 635 million euros, the equivalent of £ 550 million. According to the English judge, this is the amount that the sheikh, prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates in 2006, owes Haya for the maintenance after the divorce of his wife and two children with her.









The end of the love story between Al Maktoum and Haya, sister of the King of Jordan, had shocked the Middle East and passionate the Highest British society, in an intertwining of economic and financial interests, politics and pure gossip of sheets. In fact, the woman had fled from Dubai in 2019, with an appendix novel modality. Haya claimed to have been “scared” by the sheikh, a real husband-master of other times. Unparalleled ease, the jet set spotlight and a nabob public life collided with golden prison to which she had in fact been sentenced. It is no coincidence that Al Maktoum was also denounced in Great Britain for the violent and oppressive treatment of his eldest daughter, a “prisoner” like Haya in Dubai.





As he remembers Tgcom24, Al Maktoum will at least be able to console himself with his triumphal entry into the Guinness Book of Records: the sum to be paid for his divorce has crumbled the previous record held by a Russian oligarch who in 2016, to say goodbye to his wife Tatiana Akhmetova, had to pay out 450 million euros.