How much money does Leonardo DiCaprio have and what does Leonardo DiCaprio spend it on, Patrimonio and how much he earns

We do not know at what point, and with which it is falling, this project that would work, he said, with renewable energy will be found. “My goal has always been to create something beyond ecological, but restaurateur “,DiCaprio said in one of the interviews offered when he presented the project.

The Palm Springs mansion she is also an old press acquaintance who now rents for $ 4,500 a night. Purchased in 2014 for just over five million dollars, this design house, designed by architect Donald Allen Wexler for actress Dinah Shore, allows you to enjoy the view through its huge windows(desert, palm trees and even the San Jacinto mountains)and also its swimming pool, spa, tennis court, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and guest house.

For rent is also your eco-healthy apartment,in Delos of Greenwich Village, New York, which he purchased for 10 million dollars and that it boasted because it also offers cutting-edge technology to improve the health of the owner. As? Well, with vitamin C showers that they add other nutrients and antioxidants to the skin, hair and nails; underfloor heating and a design by lighting that transforms during the day to stimulate sleep cycles.

Furthermore, as the whole building itself is based on eco-architecture, homes open to the four winds for the natural ventilation,overlooking One World Trade Center and Grace Church in Manhattan.

And how not to refer to the his home, in Malibu, which some decoration specialists qualify as the House of the Titanic. Because? Because despite its large windows, sliding wooden doors, white walls, the welcoming living room and the sea view, he has a tacky point of which, apparently, his mother would have a good share of the responsibility.

In fact, the house for which he paid $ 1.6 million, and which is located on Carbon Beach, is also renting out for $ 50,000 a month (€ 45,700). On purpose, leaves it halfway if you rent it for long periods.

Super yacht rental every season

Environmental causes, yes, but the carbon footprint left by the actor is to be measured whenever you take a vacation and rent a brand new yacht. Something he has been criticized for on numerous occasions. In fact, on one occasion he hired what it was then the fifth largest yacht in the world, valued at $ 678 million, inso that he can watch the World Cup with his colleagues.

But the last mega boat with which he toured the coasts of the Mediterranean with his girlfriend and some friends was there NITA K II, with 52 meters in length and five cabins with capacity for 12 people. The rental price was approx $ 275,000 per week, plus expenses.