How much money does Putin have? Hardly anyone knows for sure

(CNN Business) — The United States and its European allies announced new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin in a rare move that targets the personal wealth of a foreign leader.

But the impact of those sanctions may be largely symbolic. Although Putin is believed to amass billions of dollars in personal wealth, little is known about the exact amount of money or where he might be.

Putin has left little trace of his assets: investigations

Putin has left almost no trace in documents of his assets, mostly properties, which are hidden behind complex financial schemes that his trusted people have organized, according to the Panama Papers, the extensive report published in 2016 by the International Consortium of investigative journalists. Among the luxuries linked to Putin’s friends and family — but never directly to him — were a $100 million mega-yacht and a Black Sea palace purportedly built for Putin’s personal use.

On paper, the president of Russia looks like a humble bureaucrat. In 2018, Putin filed an official income statement showing that he owns an 800-square-foot apartment in St. Petersburg, along with two Soviet-era cars and an SUV. The Kremlin says Putin’s annual income is about $140,000, a figure that is not exaggerated in Russia but would hardly keep up with Putin’s rotation of luxury watches.

“Putin’s visible watch collection is worth multiple times his official salary,” Bill Browder, an investor in Russia who became a fierce critic of Putin, told CNN in 2018. “The wealth was produced as a result of extortion and massive theft of state funds,” added Bill Browder.

Putin’s money amounts to US $ 200,000 million, according to calculations

Browder testified before the US Senate in 2017 that he estimates Putin’s money to be around $200 billion in assets. Which would make him one of the richest people on the planet.

One theory about Putin’s wealth suggests that he has intimidated Russia’s oligarchs, under threat of arrest or worse unless they hand over cash or shares in their companies.

Still, tracing Putin’s money has proven nearly impossible. Forbes magazine, for which investigating the personal fortunes of the world’s elite is part of its core mission, noted that cracking Putin’s net worth is “probably the most elusive puzzle in the quest for wealth.”

But just because the general public has little idea where Putin’s money is hidden, “we can assume that US and European Union law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been tracking his assets for years.” said Ross S. Delston, a money laundering prevention expert.

“If the US government, along with the EU, were serious about going after their assets, there would be plenty of targets to target,” Delston said. “They would be all over the world … certainly within the borders of the European Union and the United States,” he added.

Would freezing Putin’s money have any effect?

But would freezing Putin’s assets deter him from continuing the attack on Ukraine? Almost certainly not.

“We’re not talking about stopping anything,” Delston explained. “We’re talking about punishing him.”

This does not mean that the sanctions have no effect. They may only dent Putin’s overall fortune, but they undermine his credibility on the world stage.

Emphasizing how rare it is for the United States to target the personal money of a sanctioned head of state, the US Treasury Department said Friday that “President Putin joins a very small group that includes despots like Kim Jong Un.” , Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Bashar al-Assad”.

Furthermore, Delston said, the actual suffering of sanctions will not be painless for Putin.

“High net worth individuals tend to stick to their assets, even though they have a lot in reserve,” he added.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report.