How much money does Sylvester Stallone, the actor who beat up Hollywood have

But on top of all this, Sylvester Stallone,pours large sums of money into art, sums that do not transcend the media unless they defraud it, as happened to him with the New York art consultant, Barbara Guggenheim, who used to ask him exorbitant sums of money for works that weren’t worth that price. So he went to pay up to $ 5 million in many of these scams.

Expensive cosmetic surgery every now and then

He never admitted it but it is clear that, over the course of his career, Stallone paid for numerous surgeries which they modified his face – he also denied the use of steroids to increase his muscles and in 2007 he was arrested in Australia with 48 bottles of the synthetic human growth hormone Jintropin.

Whatever their reasons for denying it, both the jaw and the neck appear to have undergone stretches. Even the classic lifting of upper and lower eyelids, eyebrows, lip retouching … and in general, he would not have spared in the use of Botox that has formed in that youthful face other characteristics… However, it seems that in recent years she has chosen to stop using hair dye and show her gray hair a little. Will he be able to convince himself that there is life beyond eternal youth?

The watches, their treasures

But if there was anything precious and desired by the great Stallone in the filming of his films, those were his watches. Throughout his filmography we have seen him watch from Rolex And Cartier to Richard Mille or Panerai. Phillips auction house too went so far as to sell five of its watches for over $ 3 million. And some of these watchmaking companies and models, like Panerai’s Luminor, became everything in the 1990s.

His garage wouldn’t be outdone

Many sports cars yes, but also, and how could it be less, off-road and of course! Limousine. A little bit of everything for one of the great stars of action cinema. And even if it coincides with the premiere of Rambo: Last Blood we did a review of the his amazing collection of cars,Here we mention just a few to give you an idea of ​​the level it holds: Aston Martin DBS, the Bugatti Veyron,there Camaro Custom,a 1968 Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, Bugatti And Rolls-Royce… And it adds up and goes on.

Only one year ago, he was selling one of his collection, his Cadillac Escalade,for300,000 euros because according to Stallone: ​​“I no longer need this beautiful vehicle”. The interior with 12-inch screen and space for meetings and drinks, has seats with massage, cooling and heating, electric footrests, tinted windows, wireless Wifi with optimal connection and only 1,600 kilometers.