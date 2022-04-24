How much money does Tesla make from stationary batteries and solar panels? – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

Tesla is particularly known for its electric cars, but its business doesn’t end there. The company run by Elon Musk has a subsidiary called ‘Tesla Energy’ dedicated to the sale and installation of stationary batteries and photovoltaic panels, both for homes and for industrial applications. A business that, at the moment, does not operate in Spain but does in other parts of the world and that earns him a fraction of his income. But how much does this business generate for Tesla? Do you really make money with it?

Tesla calls it ‘Power generation and storage’ in its account books and thus brings together all products related to stationary batteries and solar energy. We talk about the Powerwall, Powerpack, Megapack, photovoltaic panels and tiles solar. A business that during the first quarter of 2022 has had lights and shadows for the American company.

Lights and shadows because each of the two parts of this business has had very different results in the first quarter of the year. Starting with the bad news, solar installations are down 48% compared to the first quarter of last year. In the first three months of this 2022, Tesla installed a total of 48 MW of photovoltaic panels, including all products in this group. According to the company, this reduction compared to the previous year was due to “delays in the importation of certain solar components that are beyond our control.”

Tesla solar tiles go unnoticed as if it were a slate roof.

Tesla offers two types of solar energy products: conventional photovoltaic panels, which can be installed in a home (on the roof already built) or in industrial applications; and solar tiles, which are installed at the time of building a new roof and go virtually unnoticed as they appear to look like black slate tiles.

For their part, stationary batteries have worked from strength to strength: the energy storage business increased by 90% year-on-year, reaching 846 MWh installed in the first quarter of 2022. This significant growth has been driven by the strong deployment of domestic Powerwall, according to Tesla, although in this case supply chains have played a limiting role. As demand continues to far exceed capacity, growth has been limited by a lack of more components. Still, Tesla will increase production of stationary batteries to meet growing demand. Tesla uses LFP cells (which are nickel and cobalt free) in your stationary batteriesa technology that it also uses in some of its electric cars.

Batteries for domestic installations (Powerwall) each have a capacity of 13.5 kWh and offer 5 kW of continuous power. However, depending on the needs of each client, they can be installed in greater numbers. The Powerpacks are designed for industrial and commercial installations: they have up to 232 kWh of capacity and offer up to 130 kW of power per battery. The largest stationary battery is the Megapack, which is intended to be used as a backup for large wind or solar farms. Each Megapack has 3 MWh of capacity. In one of its latest projects, Tesla has deployed 360 MWh of these batteries in a solar park.

Megapack batteries are intended as backup for wind or solar farms.

In sum, Tesla Energy had about revenue of $616 million in the first quarter for its stationary battery business and photovoltaic panels, an increase of 24.7% year-on-year if we compare it with the 494 million dollars that entered the first quarter of the previous year. However, the cost of revenue was $688 million. The cost of revenue is the total cost of production and distribution of a given product or service; in other words: what it costs to manufacture and sell it. That’s the way it is, Tesla lost 72 million dollars with the business of stationary batteries and solar panels in this first quarter.

At a percentage level, power generation and stationary storage equals 3.3% of Tesla’s total revenue ($18,756 million in the first quarter of 2022). Of that total, 16,861 million dollars corresponded to the automobile business, which includes car sales, leasing income and CO2 regulatory credits.