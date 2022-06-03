After six weeks of arguments and three days of deliberation in the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury ruled that the actress did defame her ex-husbandso now you have to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 in punitive damages, resulting in a total payment of $15 million.

Hours after the verdict was released, Amber’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, expressed that the actress seeks to appeal the jury’s decisionsince it has “excellent fundamentals” to do so, plus Amber doesn’t have the liquidity to pay off her debt.

Since the verdict was handed down, much There has been speculation about Amber’s fortune and whether the actress could be bankrupted by paying damages.

You may also be interested in: Amber Heard talks about her loss to Johnny Depp: “I’m heartbroken”

How much money has Amber Heard made in her acting career?

There is no clear information about the net worth of Amber Heard, for some reports place his fortune between eight and $12 million dollars, while others are as low as $2.5 million.

amber won $10 million in total during 2013 and 2019. During her testimony, Heard revealed that she had a four-film deal with Warner Brothers that he would have paid him $450,000 for the first film, followed by $1 million for the first film Aquaman$2 million for the sequel, and if a third or fourth were ever filmed, then you’d be guaranteed $3 million to $4 million for each of the films. Until now, such a deal would have won him $3.45 million dollars.

In addition, Heard received $1.8 million for her appearance on “The Stand” and another 1.65 million dollars for his campaign with The real. In addition to this, in his divorce agreement with Depp, it was reported that Heard received $7 million, which he promised to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the ACLU, but, as revealed in court, he only donated $100,000 to the hospital and $1.3 million to the ACLU, of which $500,000 was put up by Elon Musk. This means that Amber kept $6.1 million from the divorce settlement.

Despite the money received the expenses of the actress have been substantial, particularly in legal fees for the defamation lawsuit in the United Kingdom and the most recent in Virginia.

It is estimated that His net worth today is around $12.5 million.which makes that paying Johnny $15 million could bankrupt hereven though the award of punitive damages (5 million) can be reduced on appeal to capped at $350,000 by law.