How much money has FC Barcelona spent since Lionel Messi left?

The La Liga giants are going through a financial crisis and have struggled to find a replacement for Messi since he left the club in the summer of 2021.

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona parted ways in the summer of 2021 and since then the LaLiga club have struggled to compete in all competitions. The club’s finances prevented him from signing big names and that’s the reason why he couldn’t extend Messi’s contract last year.

Since the Argentine ace left Barca, they mostly signed free agents to try to fill that void but they failed to win any trophies. Last season they signed Sergio Agüero and Eric García from Manchester City and Memphis Depay from Lyon. Unfortunately, Agüero had to retire due to a heart problem that emerged in December 2021.

Life without Messi

Since Xavi Hernández took over as manager at the end of September, replacing Ronald Koeman, FC Barcelona have signed Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Adama Traoré (Wolves) and Dani Alves (agent free). The LaLiga side spent a total of $55m on Torres and the rest of the players arrived as free agents.

Now Barcelona are back on the market this summer in search of new players and have confirmed the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The LaLiga giants have paid the Bundesliga outfit $50.4m for the Poland international and he is expected to join the team on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Before signing Lewandowski, Barca confirmed Raphinha’s signing earlier this week. Blaugrana paid $49.9m for the Brazilian striker and now they’ve doubled the amount of money they spent during the winter transfer window.