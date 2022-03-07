How much money has Shaquille O’Neal made? Salary, assets and sponsorships

He is one of the legends of the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal is on long tablecloths after turning 50 years old this Sunday, March 6. Although he was selected by the Orlando Magic in 1992, it was with the Lakers that he lived his glory days.

He was named Rookie of the Year and voted All Star starter, something that had not been achieved since Michael Jordan. In 1996, he received a juicy offer from the Lakers. With the Los Angeles squad he won three NBA championship rings.

Of his 19 seasons in the NBA, He participated in 17 playoffs, won four championships and was called to the All-Star Game 15 times. of which he participated in a total of 12.

How much money has he earned?

According to Celebrity Networth, Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth is $400 million. During his NBA career, he earned $292 million in salary alone. He earned more than $200 million from endorsements during that same time period.

Even, despite being retired from the NBA courts, the fortune of ‘Shaq’ continues to increase year after year. O’Neal continues to earn $60 million a year from endorsements and other businesses he’s in.

In the early nineties, Shaq was quickly becoming a huge star, exploring careers in the rap and movie industries.appearing in such films as “Blue Chips” and “Kazamm.”