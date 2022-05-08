How much money is in the bag of Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol?

Cinnamon vs. Bivol: this is how the profits will be distributed 1:02

(CNN Spanish) – Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Russian Dmitry Bivol will face each other in the ring this Saturday, May 7 to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight belt.

The fight, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the city of Las Vegas, between “Canelo” and Bivol will have an approximate purse of US$ 17 million. But how much money does each of the boxers take?

Just for getting into the ring “Canelo” would have insured US$15 million of the total purse agreed for this battle, while US$2 million would go to Bivol.

To these figures will be added the earnings from the televised broadcast of the event — Pay Per View — which will be shared between both boxers: 70% will go to the Mexican and 30% to the Russian.

“Canelo” Álvarez has just become the undisputed super middleweight champion after defeating Caleb Plant in November 2021. A victory that he assured cost him “a little more than I thought.” He will now face Bivol, who is the light heavyweight champion (175 pounds).

In February, the WBA announced a series of measures “in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” including the exclusion of fighters from Russia and Belarus from the organization’s rankings, but made an exception for current champions such as bivol. So the boxer born in Kyrgyzstan and of Russian nationality will be able to fight the battle against the Mexican but will not be allowed to enter the ring with his flag, the Russian anthem will not be played and his country will not be named.

Elizabeth Pérez contributed to this report