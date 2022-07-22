How much money will Vin Diesel receive for the expected Fast and Furious 10

Recently Variety produced a report detailing the (approximate) salaries of the stars for their new projects, whether they are films that are on the way or those that have just (or not yet) started production work. Within this list appears Vin Diesel with the check that he will receive for the expected fast and furious 10.

2023 has many weight titles to his credit, one of them is Fast X. which will be the penultimate installment of the action saga and speed has spawned everything from madness in the fansuntil controversy with the departure of director Justin Lin due to problems with Diesel (the actor, not the fuel).

Due to this last inconvenience the film began to generate lossesas time passed having the cast and crew in stand-by while Universal Studios got a new director. Although the studio hired Louis Leterrier (The Transporter) in record time, the losses escalated quite a bit, to the point that it is said that Fast and Furious 10 could cost $300 million dollars.

Anyway Universal Studios does not lose faith and he knows that, just like Fast 9, the next film in the franchise will make some serious money.

According to Variety, Vin Diesel as the star of the film will have one of the biggest checks. The report details that the 55 year old actor You will see in your bank account the sum of $20 million dollars. Like Tom Cruise with Top Gun: Maverick, Vin could have an agreement in his contract to receive more profits according to the income of the film.

Back to Fast Xat the moment there are not many details, it is known that the villain Cypherof Charlize Theronwill have as an ally a character played by Jason Momoa and that the story could deepen Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) backstory. In addition to the star of Aquaman, they were signed Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher the series) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story). Also Michelle Rodriguez will return, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster Y Sung Kang.

fast and furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.