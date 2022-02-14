how much more families will spend

Not only theincrease in electricity and gas bills. The rise in energy costs is likely to have a very high impact on shopping cart of Italians and on all purchases made by families. The most notable increases appear to be those for i food goodsbut also for many other products.

A report made by Assoutenti try to quantify these increases on the basis of Istat inflation data for January. How much will the increases affect families? Assoutenti then makes a calculation explaining that the increases in electricity and gas have led companies and businesses to download the increases to final consumers with consequent higher retail prices. Let’s see what it means on a practical level for every Italian family.

Dear bills, how much are the expenses for Italians

Considering the current price level, the report assumes one sting from ben 38.5 billion euros for Italian families. Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti, explains that the repercussions of the expensive bills on the retail price lists will lead to a consequent sting of 38.5 billion for the pockets of consumers.

But it does not limit itself to providing the overall data concerning all families. In fact, the report tries to estimate how much the increase in prices affects expenses of each family: calculating the same consumption of the previous year we are talking about 1,480 euros more.

What prices are rising: food

The biggest increase it is registered on food products of mass consumption. In particular the bread in January it increased by 3.9% compared to last year: for a typical family this means an increase of € 35.8 per year.

The price of the pasta rises by 10%, that of seafood 8.4% in one year. The increase for the vegetables: 13% more and a higher cost of almost 60 euros per family. Still, the prices ofmineral water (3%), of ice creams (4%) and fruit juices (4.8%).

The highest costs for the house

Also increasing are the house costs. Not only the direct increases on the bills, therefore, but also a higher cost for the purchase of mobile (4% more in a year), of household appliances (5.1%), of the warm ups and gods conditioners (16.2%). Finally the increase also concerns plant And flowers with a 4.5% higher cost. And to prove it there are also the data on Valentine’s Day, with an increase in the price of flowers recorded by 29%.

Dear bills, what will the government do

In recent days, the prime minister, Mario Draghi, announced a government intervention against the expensive bills. The new decree should allocate resources at least equal to those foreseen for the previous intervention: the objective set is to achieve i 5-7 billion.

Furthermore, part of the intervention, as the Undersecretary for the Economy Maria Cecilia Guerra explained in the past few hours, could be destined for the strengthening of social bonusesintended for families with greater economic difficulties.