How much news is coming for these Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches

Following the arrival of the stable update of the One UI 4.0 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, in these hours the South Korean giant also unveils important news for some of its smartwatches: to be exact we are talking about Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

How many news for Samsung’s Galaxy Watches

Going into detail, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 now have the ability to set a new height as regards the fall sensor, as well as being able to choose to detect a fall even when you are standing still and not just while you are is in motion. As soon as the event is recorded, the smartwatch immediately sends a request for help to the previously specified contacts in order to ensure a prompt response.

Who said workouts are only fun when done solo? The function Group Challenge allows you to challenge groups of friends and family to reach new fitness goals, all directly from the dial of your smartwatch.

The company also unveils a more holistic approach to all health-related information. As we know, since the first model launched on the market, the Galaxy Watch series smartwatches integrate sensors to record heart rate, blood oxygen concentration and even stress levels. Furthermore, thanks to the introduction of ECG and blood pressure support, users with the Galaxy Watch can check the most important parameters of their health via the Health Monitor application.

Finally, the Seoul-based company announces the introduction of 10 new watch faces to customize the dial of your smartwatches according to your personal tastes. These are the dials initially launched with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series: it remains possible to further customize the background colors, texts and much more directly from your smartwatch.

The company announces that the availability of the update will obviously depend on many factors and that the Bluetooth versions will initially be affected and only later the LTE ones. If you have one of the aforementioned smartwatches, you can check its arrival via the Galaxy Wearable application available at the Play Store badge below.

