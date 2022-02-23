How much of an effect will Western sanctions have on Russia? – Europe – International

in a coordinated way, The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom announced a series of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. after Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway republics in Ukraine.

The measures are intended to show unity in Western countries in their attempt to persuade Moscow not to launch an all-out offensive against Kiev. The big question now is whether these announcements will have any effect on the Russian government.

The truth is that, although Putin declared himself open to new diplomatic approaches, he assured that he will not give in to his demands in the crisis.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday in which it promised a “strong” and painful response to the sanctions announced by Washington.

For now, the times of the Ukrainian crisis are being marked by Putin, who keeps the international community in suspense by surrounding his true intentions with mystery: to invade Ukraine, expand the zone under the control of the separatists or achieve a new geopolitical chessboard through negotiations in the zone.

What are the Western sanctions about?

President Biden announced what he called “the first round” of sanctions, which will prevent Russia from raising Western funds to repay sovereign debt (which could influence the value of the ruble and increase the cost of imported products) and target the financial institutions and Russian “elites”.

For its part, the European Union approved sanctions on Tuesday against Russia, which include a ban on entering European territory for senior officials from that country, a limit on Moscow’s access to European financial markets and a trade embargo on the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament on Tuesday that the UK had approved sanctions against five Russian banks and several individuals, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine. .

Germany, meanwhile, froze the certification of the key Nordstream 2 gas pipeline, which was already completed. It is worth mentioning that Russia supplies 40 percent of the gas demand in Europe.

The controversy over military presence on the border continues.

What did Russia reply?

The Russian government said on Wednesday that they have always shown that with all the sanctions they have imposed, the country has always been able to “minimize their effects.”

Russia on Wednesday promised a “strong” and “painful” response to US sanctions announced after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

“Let there be no doubt: there will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for the United States,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Will there be room for diplomacy?

Russia denounced “blackmail and intimidation” by the United Statesbut stated that it remains “open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of mutual interests,” the ministry added.

For its part, the United States also declared itself open to new approaches. However, the Russian and American Foreign Ministers canceled the meetings they had planned for this Thursday.

Despite the fact that the context is adverse and the chances of a peaceful resolution seem to be diminishing every day, Biden stressed that “the worst can still be avoided,” despite denouncing that the invasion had already begun.

While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected a Russian “massive attack” in Ukraine.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE

