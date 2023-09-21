How much of the Powerball prize did Edwin Castro buy for his three houses NNDA NLT | spent on buying mix

from one moment to the next, of life edwin castro completely changed; And it was no surprise, because he became a millionaire after winning $2 billion from Powerball. Although the draw was held in November 2022, his identity was not known until February 14, 2023; Since that date, Hispanics, who decided to pay everything in one amount, have raised a total of $997.6 billion, Acquired up to three properties, How much did you pay for all of them?

Knowing that everything in his existence has changed and that he has a millionaire’s amount in his hands, he has no hesitation in spending it, so his mansion has everything: theater, glass floors and much more. He has also bought luxurious cars, but now we will focus on his houses.

How much did Edwin Castro pay for three houses?

As soon as he received his Crorepati cash prize, Edwin Castro decides to buy his first mansion in the Hollywood Hills in los angeles california, Price: $25.5 million, In this specific area, Christina Aguilera, Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, among others, are neighbors.

The luxurious mansion purchased by Edwin Castro is located in Hollywood Hills, California. (Simon Berlin/Agency).

Later, the Hispanic took over Second property in Altadena, worth $4 million, It is a property built in 1953 and has a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The third mansion he bought is located in Bel Air for which he paid $47 million, Apart from this, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities are also there as neighbors.

Considering that he has spent a huge amount of money to create spectacular places, Edwin Castro has spent a total of 76.5 million on three properties (two mansions and a house) In less than a year.

Castro purchased a $47 million mansion in Los Angeles. (Photo:SplashNews.com)

Why do experts criticize Edwin Castro’s spending?

Financial experts have analyzed the spending by Hispanics, and have agreed that they are not responsible for the fortunes they hold; What’s more, instead of taking advice, you are wasting your money and making your luxury purchases public.

Worst of all, Edwin Castro still can’t fully enjoy the Powerball prize after a complaint from Jose Rivera, who claims to be the true winner of the lottery. The case will be heard on November 8.