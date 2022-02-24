The barrel of oil could reach US $ 120 1:03

(CNN Spanish) — Oil prices soared after Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of pro-Russian regions in Ukraine and the announcement of a Russian military operation. As the sanctions that the United States will impose on Moscow as a result become known, Americans could pay even higher prices at gas stations.

According to analysts, “the most effective way to hit Russia with sanctions is to cut off its supply of oil and natural gas to the West.” However, this could trigger an even higher rise in gasoline prices for consumers.

Only behind the United States, Russia is the second largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world and many countries count on its exports.

Along with Canada and Mexico, Russia is at the same time one of the main sources of oil imports (including crude oil) of the United States, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). USA

But how much oil does the United States import from Russia?

3%

Although in 2020 the United States produced more oil than it consumed and exports were greater than imports, “the country still imports some crude oil and petroleum products from other countries to help meet domestic demand for oil and to supply international markets”, explains the EIA.

In November 2021, the United States imported 178,550 barrels per day of oil from Russia, according to the EIA. This represents just 3% of the US’s total 6 million barrel oil imports.

Germany stops certification of Russian gas pipeline 1:06

The impact of sanctions on consumers

President Joe Biden promised this week that his administration is using “every tool at our disposal” to limit the effect on U.S. gasoline prices of the sanctions he announced against Russia, acknowledging that Americans will likely see an increase of prices at gas stations in the coming months.

But oil prices have already spiked to seven-year highs in recent days.

If Russia decides to invade Ukraine, which the White House has already warned is imminent and on Wednesday night there was an “unprovoked attack” (as Biden called it), Washington’s sanctions on Russia’s vast energy resources could cause Moscow cuts not only its supply of natural gas, but crude oil as well.

Gasoline prices, which are lagging behind oil, have already started to climb higher in recent days. The national average came in at $3.32 a gallon on Wednesday, up from a recent low of $3.28, according to AAA.

Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and ordered the entry of Russian troops.

The first tranche of sanctions against Russia includes two major financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their relatives.

Christine Romans, Matt Egan, Maegan Vazquez, and Donald Judd contributed to this report.