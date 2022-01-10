We all love to eat well-seasoned dishes where there is the right amount of oil and salt. But in reality, most of the time when dosing these ingredients we organize ourselves by eye. Unless we have been given specific indications, the daily use we make of it is certainly abundant. Used at the right time, some tricks at the table would help us keep fit. So it is fair to ask yourself how much oil to use per day to keep your heart healthy and reduce cholesterol.

Extra virgin is better

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the symbols of the Mediterranean diet and is obtained by pressing the fruits of the olive tree. It has many properties that benefit our health and help keep us fit. Especially when used raw. Oil is a condiment used in various types of dishes and even low-calorie diets do not do without it. Compared to animal fats, such as butter for example, oil is not related to a bad lifestyle, unless there is abuse or misuse. In fact, too many frying or cooking of the product ruin its properties and contribute to the deterioration of many substances contained. If consumed raw, however, the oil helps to counteract some metabolic syndromes, conditioned by risk factors such as obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol. Its antioxidant properties, for example, help prevent cardiovascular disease, thanks to the presence of polyphenols.

How much oil to use per day to keep your heart healthy and reduce cholesterol

The polyphenols present in the oil also act in the reduction of free radicals and in inflammatory processes, thus protecting our cells from oxidative damage.

Combined with a healthy and balanced diet, the oil helps to reduce the level of fats in the blood along with fish and vegetables. This happens because the oil has a large percentage of monounsaturated fats (63% to 83% oleic acid) which help lower cholesterol. The right amount, often recommended for diets, is a moderate amount. It ranges from 10 to 30 grams corresponding to 2 – 6 teaspoons of oil. Excess, it goes without saying, is never good for anyone, so it is always better to rely on the advice of a doctor and follow the guidelines given. It is in the right measure that we will find the way to reach a good state of health and its maintenance. Better never stray from your meal plan.