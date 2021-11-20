How Much Pomegranate to Eat for Heart, Hair, Skin, and High Blood Sugar? Incredible

A pomegranate a day promotes the well-being of the cardiovascular system and has a regenerating effect on fragile hair. The vitamin E it provides protects the skin. The juice also protects those with high blood sugar.

Does a malagrana a day help the heart?

The recommended consumption is one pomegranate per day. Eating too much can lead to intoxication. It manifests itself with dizziness, headache, drowsiness and breathing difficulties. The juice plays a preventive action in cardiovascular diseases. promotes the reduction of LDL (bad) cholesterol, increases HDL (good) cholesterol, further improves heart health. It decreases pressure and prevents the accumulation of fat in the abdomen. These are two conditions that can represent a cardiovascular risk factor.

Is pomegranate good for hair?

Thanks to the estrogen and antioxidants of which it is rich, this fruit gives you vigor and shine. The extracts are used profitably in hair care research. By strengthening the hair follicles, they prevent atrophy of the scalp and, consequently, hair loss. Those dry and brittle, which break and fall, but also fat are not immune to the benefits of pomegranate. Pomegranate-based masks keep the skin’s sebum level under control and cleanse.

Is pomegranate good for the skin?

It is excellent. Antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, antithrombotic and gastroprotective thanks to the presence of ellagic acid, tannins, polyphenols and vitamin E. It is a moisturizing fruit thanks to the presence of punicic acid. It is great for dry, irritated and sensitive skin. Also excellent against atmospheric agents and free radicals. Its vitamins act directly in the blood avoiding the presence of clots and help to create an always young appearance despite the time. The high amount of iron present in the pomegranate increases the hemoglobin levels in the blood and helps reduce anemia.

Who High Blood Sugar Can Eat Pomegranate?

Pomegranate helps diabetic patients. According to some studies, it seems to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and the accumulation of “bad” cholesterol in some cells of the immune system. The sugars in this fruit do not seem to worsen the situation of those with high blood sugar. In pomegranate juice, sugars are linked to antioxidants and therefore help those with blood sugar. Those with high blood sugar can eat it. Here are some of its benefits: