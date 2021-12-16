How much should Bitcoin weigh on investors’ portfolios?

News

Lorenzo Magnani

More and more investors are inserting bitcoin into their financial portfolio. But is it really an affordable risk?

Credit Suisse in the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and crypto assets report, took stock of what, in their opinion, the allocation of bitcoin in the portfolio should be

A recent survey by Capgemini of more than 2,900 high-wealth individuals across 26 markets revealed that 72% of respondents have already invested in cryptocurrencies.

As digital assets have returned remarkable performances in recent years – bitcoin has returned an average annual return of 155% since it was launched – cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of the private wallets of the wealthiest investors, the Uhnwi. Already in 2020, Knight Frank estimated that in Latin America the cryptocurrencies held by the Uhnwis amounted to 3% of their total wealth, while this percentage dropped to 1% globally. Counting that the total wealth of the richest population amounted to 191 trillion dollars, it was estimated that 19 trillion dollars were invested in cryptocurrencies. However, such confidence is not entirely justified according to the latest Credit Suisse report. A question of volatility.

The numbers of Knight Frank are also confirmed by Capgemini. According to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2021, which is based on a survey of more than 2,900 high-wealth individuals across 26 markets, 72% of respondents invested in cryptocurrencies, while 74% invested in other digital assets. Most interested in the issue are millennials, whose distrust of central bank money (fiat) and central bank large-scale money printing (quantitative easing, QE) has grown since the Great Financial Crisis. A recent survey found that 41.51% of all people holding bitcoins are millennials between the ages of 25 and 35. In the United States it is estimated that 46 million, or 22% of adults, already own bitcoins and 80% would move their Bitcoin to their bank if they were offered a secure storage service.

From a purely portfolio point of view, however, according to Credit Suisse, cryptocurrencies should not be present in the portfolio. While bitcoin has a low correlation with other asset classes (developed market equities: 15%, emerging market equities: 6%, and medium-term US public debt: 4%), bitcoin’s annualized volatility is 203%. , more than ten times the volatility of the riskiest asset class currently included in the Credit Suisse portfolio. In other words, bitcoin increases portfolio risk considerably.

Taking for example a hypothetical USD Balanced portfolio in which bitcoin is included as part of alternative investments instead of hedge fund holdings, the expected volatility of the portfolio would be 9.1%, 13.5% and 22.6%, respectively. for an allocation of 2%, 5% and 10% to bitcoin. For comparison, the same wallet without bitcoin would have an expected volatility of 7.6%.

Furthermore, the allocation of 2% in bitcoin in a USD Balanced portfolio would represent 25% of the total risk of the portfolio. On closer inspection, the queen of cryptocurrencies in the last decade has had three moments of 80% drawdown within 18 months of the previous peak. In the case of unconstrained portfolio optimization, according to Credit Suisse, a non-zero allocation in bitcoin would only be justified in the presence of an average expected return of 350%, and not 155% (historical annual return).

Lorenzo Magnani

