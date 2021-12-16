How much should Bitcoin weigh on investors’ portfolios?

As digital assets have returned remarkable performances in recent years – bitcoin has returned an average annual return of 155% since it was launched – cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of the private wallets of the wealthiest investors, the Uhnwi. Already in 2020, Knight Frank estimated that in Latin America the cryptocurrencies held by the Uhnwis amounted to 3% of their total wealth, while this percentage dropped to 1% globally. Counting that the total wealth of the richest population amounted to 191 trillion dollars, it was estimated that 19 trillion dollars were invested in cryptocurrencies. However, such confidence is not entirely justified according to the latest Credit Suisse report. A question of volatility.

The numbers of Knight Frank are also confirmed by Capgemini. According to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2021, which is based on a survey of more than 2,900 high-wealth individuals across 26 markets, 72% of respondents invested in cryptocurrencies, while 74% invested in other digital assets. Most interested in the issue are millennials, whose distrust of central bank money (fiat) and central bank large-scale money printing (quantitative easing, QE) has grown since the Great Financial Crisis. A recent survey found that 41.51% of all people holding bitcoins are millennials between the ages of 25 and 35. In the United States it is estimated that 46 million, or 22% of adults, already own bitcoins and 80% would move their Bitcoin to their bank if they were offered a secure storage service.