How much talent wasted: Walter Sabatini new sporting director of Salernitana

Having him at Napoli would have been a dream. Instead, he will go to Salerno for six months, to attempt a desperate salvation

Bologna 09/28/2020 – Serie A football championship / Bologna-Parma / photo Image Sport in the photo: Walter Sabatini

If what reported by Sky Sport were confirmed, Danilo Iervolino’s “new” Salernitana would have made a bang: Walter Sabatini will be the new sporting director.

Sabatini is expected to sign a six-month contract to attempt the miracle: use his magic wand for the January market and hope it works. Salernitana – saved from being ousted at midnight on New Year’s Eve – is last in the standings, with 11 points in the first round. For salvation they will resort to the freest and most brilliant man that the Italian market allows itself the luxury of snubbing.

The Napolista wrote it in unsuspected times: taking him to Napoli would have been a dream:

“is football. It is culture (we apologize for the vulgarity). It’s history. It is a football, cultural and human heritage. In addition to competence, ça va sans dire “.

We repeat: “it would have been a dip into another dimension. Napoli is not ready. Naples is not ready ”. Evidently the Salernitana and Salerno yes.