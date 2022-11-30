How much the best paid health professionals in the country earn today and what positions they have

The health sector in Colombia in the first half of 2022 remained an emerging and attractive market to investpromoting the arrival of new companies with high quality products and services and better costs, consolidating itself as a competitive and demanding scenario.

However, the last months of the year have been marked by political and economic uncertainty that has impacted different actors such as the pharmaceutical industry, medical equipment and devices, and the institutional segment, mainly in insurance, generating contention in decision-making and in investment.

In this context, the Healthcare & Life Sciences division of headhunter Michael Page conducted a study on remuneration and labor participation in the health sector in Colombia.

The highest salaries, as in other economic sectors, are associated with positions with greater responsibilities, such as general managers or presidencies. The difference is whether you work for medical, pharmaceutical, insurance or service companies.

These managerial positions start with salaries of 45 million pesos per month for those who run a health insurance firm and go up to 120 million pesos in the case of those who are in charge of large pharmaceutical companies, being the best paid in the sector.

The second salary range is for those who work as Business Unit Manager/Business Unit Management Director. In this case, in a health services company the salary starts at 23 million pesos, if the company is small, 30 million pesos if it is medium and 36 million if it is large.

If the management position of a business unit is carried out in the pharmaceutical industry, the remunerations are 35, 38 and 45 million pesos, respectively, if the company is small, medium or large. While in an insurance and benefit company the minimum gross salary for that position is 17 million pesos and the maximum is 25 million.

The third highest paid position in the Colombian healthcare industry is new business management or marketing, which ranges from $17 million to $35 million, depending on the size and sector of the company.

“We have shown that, given the current scenario and its main challenges, companies in the health sector in Colombia will tend to simplify their structures and lighten them; This will create an environment prone to the separation of people specialized by business areas, mobilizing organizations to seek mixed and comprehensive profiles with experience in two or more areas, likely to be integrated, without sacrificing strategy. This represents a challenge for talent, which is why we can consider a growth in the demand for professionals with a high level of scientific knowledge and command of English as a second language,” said Diana Sierra, senior manager of the Healthcare & Life Sciences division of Michael Page.

the extras

Michael Page’s study also revealed the main non-salary benefits offered by companies in the health sector in Colombia for senior and middle management positions. They are mainly prepaid medical aid, life insurance, mobility aid (gasoline, parking, vehicle fee), hybrid work, bonuses and educational aid.

The lowest salaries reported by the study are found in technical support positions, where employees earn just over one or two minimum wages.

The study ‘Working Women in the Health Sector in Colombia’, led by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Mpodera, a movement in the sector that works to convert health scenarios into a benchmark for equity of gender, also points out that despite the fact that female representation in health in Colombia is 80.3%, there are still high salary, professional, educational and leadership gaps.

For example, the salary gaps on average are 12.8% for all educational levels, being higher for specialization levels. Additionally, there are 372,000 professional women in the health sector, but there is a difference of 11 percentage points in favor of men.

One of the key actors to face these scenarios of uncertainty and the new dynamics of the health sector is talent, becoming a tool that will allow increase productivity and influence and will be essential to stay one step ahead of the competition and market volatility.

According to Michael Page’s study, today the roles within the medical, commercial, access and public affairs they should be less transactional and able to deal with technical conversationswhere the scientific base is the protagonist, so they can have a greater penetration and impact in the relationship they generate both with the private sector and with government entities.