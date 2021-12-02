World

how much the doctor “pays” – Libero Quotidiano

A shocking case of medical malpractice that comes from Austria. To an 82-year-old patient, in fact, a surgeon mistakenly amputated the wrong leg. But to make the story even more crazy, there are the judicial consequences of this story.

The first: the doctor she was ordered to pay 2,700 euros fine. In short, a leg is worth less than 3 thousand euros. The facts, for the record, took place in Freistadt clinic, in Upper Austria. The court of Linz, in the sentence, however, highlights the “grossly negligent” behavior of the doctor.

The doctor, 43, admitted that she had made a serious mistake, but denied the negligence: she defended herself claiming that the serious pathologies affected both legs. Yet, he amputated the wrong one: the operation last May 18, when his right leg was amputated in place of the left one. Nobody in the operating room noticed what happened.

After the operation, incidentally, the 82-year-old died, not as a direct consequence of the error. The court rejected the defensive line of the error, explaining that for an intervention of such importance it was necessary “double and triple checks”. And, lastly, the second decision of the judges that is really perplexing: the patient’s widow will receive compensation of only 5 thousand euros. Medical malpractice and, probably, also bad justice.

Source link

