how much the investor really earns

Eddy Zillain was 15 when he put all his savings ($ 12,000, the current equivalent of around € 10,000) into cryptocurrencies. Three years later, he said he made over a million dollars. Now in her 20s, Zillain posts photos on Instagram that show a life in luxury, between Lamborghinis and yachts that look like they came out of Wolf of Wall Street.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Eddy’s journey to the top is certainly not unique. Social media is filled with self-made crypto riches promising that anyone can earn as much as they do. Just follow two rules — HODL (hold on for dear life) and DCA (dollar cost average) —to cash out quickly, crypto-bros say on the r / cryptocurrency subreddit and themed videos on YouTube.

But behind the threads and dream lives built on social media, how much do the “crypto-bro” really earn?

Earning with Bictoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Ewan, 23, says he first became interested in cryptocurrency trading in March and April of 2021. “I was super excited at first — I read a lot about cryptocurrencies, including many white papers. [spiegazioni tecniche di progetti crypto formulate dai creatori stessi dei progetti],” tells. “Now I don’t do any of those things anymore.”

Ewan says he has invested 1,000 pounds (about 1,200 euros) in the two “big names” in the sector, Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the moment, his portfolio is 1350 pounds (around 1,600 euros), which means he has had a return of 35 percent in the last year. It is a good result, but light years away from wealth in the strict sense.

41-year-old Richard, on the other hand, defines his route as a real roller coaster.

After investing his life savings – 140,000 pounds (165,000 euros) – first in Bitcoin and then Ethereum in 2013, he says he went “from rags to riches, then back to rags – to get back halfway.” After several ups and downs between 2014 and 2017, he found himself with an equivalent of 32 million pounds (about 38 million euros) in Ethereum, the current price. But during the pandemic, he lost half his fortune to “shorting,” a term for betting against future cryptocurrency price spikes.

Richard’s huge initial profits are similar to the figures that some of the crypto influencers I have spoken to define as typical when investing in the cryptocurrency market.

Take the case of Lea Thompson, who has around 154,000 followers on Twitter, where she is known as @girlgone_crypto. She does not want to talk in detail about how much money she has accumulated over the years, but reiterates that the earnings given by cryptocurrencies are enough to “really change [la vita]”Of some investors.

Of course, given how volatile the price of cryptocurrencies can prove, it’s no surprise that they promise big gains (and big losses). A tweet or an appearance on an Elon Musk TV show is enough to make a coin’s value skyrocket or implode altogether. For people like Filip, who invested in Dogecoin — the cryptocurrency that started out as a meme whose value exploded in April 2021 after a few tweets from Musk — the venture is absolutely worth the risk.

“I found that for someone my age, it’s worth more to bet on a crypto than to put money into a retirement plan,” says the 25-year-old, who works in the financial services industry. “Then, little by little, I began to integrate and become passionate about this world … the projects and the community that revolve around us.” From an initial investment of around £ 20,000 (€ 24,000), he says he has tripled his money in just under a year.

Filip’s profits closely resemble those of John * (who asked VICE to change his name for privacy reasons). He says he invested “10 or 20 pounds” in Bitcoin in 2015, after being convinced by the words of the openly pro-cryptocurrency economist Max Keizer. “Over the next two years, I invested a little more at regular intervals,” he explains. While he doesn’t want to say exactly how much he has invested or what his total profits are to date, he says the profit margin is “thousands percent.”

For John, however, the thrust lies not so much in the money, but in the revolutionary power he sees in the blockchain: “if you want to make money, cryptocurrencies are perhaps not the best choice, because they are very volatile and at that point we might as well invest in the stock market. . But if you have faith in cryptocurrencies and the technology behind them, [investire] it’s a very effective way to support a financial revolution. ”

Risks and scams on cryptocurrencies

Between the scams that multiply every day and the inherent risks of the industry, it may seem that the cryptocurrency investment system is designed to penalize newcomers, particularly for those who rely on the ambiguous advice of industry influencers, who are sometimes involved. in operations to inflate the prices of currencies for profit.

“Cryptocurrencies are not a topic for school books. And because they are so unregulated and many people don’t have much information on how to invest, fake crypto gurus love to take advantage of them, ”explains Poku Banks, who often posts videos about disreputable influencers as well as general financial advice for his 344,000 followers. on TikTok. “They take advantage of these innocent people for their own gain … Finding the right advice is like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

If you can successfully navigate risks, scams, false advice, and hype, then the rationale for making money in the cryptocurrency world is to educate yourself as much as possible and in advance. “You won’t regret taking some time to learn,” says Austin, half of the Altcoin Daily duo.

Indeed, the popular wisdom passed down by the community is: the deeper you delve into crypto, the better your chances will be. If nothing else, this tip solves a mystery — why so many people who invest become crypto brokers completely obsessed with the subject.

“If you are really passionate about the subject, it will only be an advantage,” says Aaron, other half of Altcoin Daily. “If your investments pay off, you’ll want to tell your friends. For some it becomes almost a second personality. “