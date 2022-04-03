Health

how much the risk of developing the disease splashes – Libero Quotidiano

Among other consequences, the Covid it also increases the risk of developing diabetes. The study, conducted on about 200 thousand people and published by the scientific journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, demonstrates how the virus negatively affects the disease. In particular, those who have contracted Covid have an increased risk of getting diabetes. A danger, it should be noted, which decreases with the passage of time, remaining however significant up to a year from positivity.

Evidence that alarms the authors of the research. Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center, he is convinced that “when the pandemic ends we will be left with a legacy of chronic diseases”. And diabetes isn’t alone. As confirmed by the epidemiologist Yan Xieexamining the medical records of over 180,000 infected people, it can be seen that the risk of developing is growing kidney disease, heart failure and stroke.

Returning to diabetes, experts speak of 40 percent more for anyone infected with the virus to contract the disease. In almost all the cases analyzed it is type 2 diabetes: that is a chronic disease that is characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood and linked to an alteration in the quantity or functioning of insulin. According to the researchers, the chance of getting sick increases as the severe symptoms presented increase. “The risk is much lower in young people – however, the epidemiologist wanted to specify Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz – and it is higher in some ethnic groups. ”In addition, many cases of diabetes are undetectable until the person undergoes specific tests.

