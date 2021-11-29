how much they have risen, who risks more – Libero Quotidiano

World

The dramatic ones side effects of Covid. Yeah, the damned long-Covid. And the consequences we are giving you in this case are staggering: the pandemic in the United States has skyrocketed the number of lung transplants. To date, one in 10 surgery involves patients who have had coronavirus infection. This is what emerges from the study by Unos, which manages the procurement and donation of organs in the US.

The medical director of the institute, David Klassen, he explains: “They are accumulating on a constant basis. If there were more lungs available for transplants, I think the numbers of interventions would also be greater than they are,” he explained to NPR, a network that collects over 900 radios in the US.

In total, 238 people in the United States have had a lung transplant due to Covid-19 since August 2020. An increase, between the first year of the pandemic and 2021, that would be at least 10 times. Unos notes that transplants for other lung diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and emphysema, have also decreased. According to David Mulligan, president of the Yale-New Haven Transplant Center, similar growth with similar proportions is also occurring in Canada: “When someone contracts Covid-19 so badly that they need a lung transplant and refuses to get the vaccine, there really is an ethical dilemma “, Mulligna emphasized.

