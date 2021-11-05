how much they pay and why, the world has gone mad – Libero Quotidiano





The price increases run to the table. Yes, not just in the bill. Prices are gradually becoming unsustainable. Consider that the cost of global food has reached its highest level since July 2011, recording an increase for the third consecutive month.





This is what the FAO announces, the United Nations Organization for food and agriculture. The FAO linked the peak to the increase in the prices of cereals and vegetable oils. In detail, the cost of palm oil, wheat and even broccoli and lettuce skyrockets.

The FAO price index, on average in October scored 133.2 points, up 3% compared to September. We start with palm oil, whose price has jumped by 9.6% over the last few months.





So wheat, up by 5%, this is due to the reduced harvests of the countries that are major exporters, namely Canada, Russia and the United States. And again, in the United States the lettuce boom, a head comes to $ 2.99, and gods broccoli, for half a kilo you spend 4.99 dollars. In percentage terms, they are peaks of over 5%, all – remember – within a month.



