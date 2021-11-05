World

how much they pay and why, the world has gone mad – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read


The price increases run to the table. Yes, not just in the bill. Prices are gradually becoming unsustainable. Consider that the cost of global food has reached its highest level since July 2011, recording an increase for the third consecutive month.

Polenta, foreign bodies in the product: serious risks, the famous withdrawn product | Photo

This is what the FAO announces, the United Nations Organization for food and agriculture. The FAO linked the peak to the increase in the prices of cereals and vegetable oils. In detail, the cost of palm oil, wheat and even broccoli and lettuce skyrockets.

The FAO price index, on average in October scored 133.2 points, up 3% compared to September. We start with palm oil, whose price has jumped by 9.6% over the last few months.

Microbiological contamination. Sliced, take the withdrawal: here is the dangerous product | Look

So wheat, up by 5%, this is due to the reduced harvests of the countries that are major exporters, namely Canada, Russia and the United States. And again, in the United States the lettuce boom, a head comes to $ 2.99, and gods broccoli, for half a kilo you spend 4.99 dollars. In percentage terms, they are peaks of over 5%, all – remember – within a month.

Pay attention to the fish label: what (and where) really comes to our table

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Trump at the stadium do the tomahawk, a gesture considered racist – World

4 days ago

a lava bomb runs very fast from the Cumbre Vieja volcano and stops a few meters from a group of experts – PHOTOS and VIDEO

2 days ago

Covid: Gb chief doctor, still tough months for the pandemic – Ultima Ora

2 days ago

China freezes the world: coal boom

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button