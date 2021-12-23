how much they will cost us in 2022

Bills of electricity and gas, increase and price increases. According to the simulations of Facile.it, if in the first quarter of 2022 the cost of energy will increase to the same extent as it did in the last quarter of 2021, between electricity and gas the burden on the bills of Italian consumers will be over 216 euros. compared to Q4 2021 and even more than 370 euros compared to the first quarter of 2021.

“Although in the absence of precise indications on how the funds intended to mitigate the increases will be used – say the experts of the comparator – it is very difficult to formulate too precise forecasts, based on the recent past we have been able to calculate with good approximation the impacts on costs that families Italians will have to face to pay their gas and electricity bills “.

The simulation, which took like sample a typical household resident in Milan, with natural gas consumption equal to 1,400 smc and, for electricity, with consumption equal to 2,700 kWh with a committed power of 3 kW, was developed by Facile.it taking into account both the now probable government intervention, and the announced lowering of VAT on gas to 5%, and simulating the zeroing of the electricity and gas system charges that had already been introduced a few months ago.