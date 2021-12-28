how much they will rise in a short time – Time





There is still no cure for Covid 19 and the vaccine up to the third dose is for the moment the only solution to stem the infections. This was reiterated by the director of the Mario Negri Institute, professor Giuseppe Remuzzi as a guest at “In Onda”, in the episode of Tuesday 28 December. The professor. clarifies the situation on viruses, swabs and quarantines well. The molecular is certainly safer than the antigenic but the expert invites common sense in this phase in which the Omicron variant – of which very little is known – has caused infections and hospitalizations to splash. It is useless to swab before 4/5 days from contact with the ascertained positive but at the same time it is also useful to undergo the quick do-it-yourself ones sold in pharmacies. “There are false positives when a viral load is very low” explains prof. “Science is not the Bible. If someone tells you they have certainties, don’t believe them” Remuzzi reiterates, praised by the conductors Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo for his extreme clarity. “Was the problem the wrong communication?” asks De Gregorio but the director of the Mario Negri Institute highlights: “In Italy the communication may have been wrong but 90% of the population is vaccinated, an exceptional result … let alone if the communication had been wrong. We did better of the United States “.

A clear and clear passage also on the third dose and on the need to do it in the face of the peak of infections caused by the Omicron variant. “The third recall of the vaccine protects against severe forms and hospitalizations. I find it inconceivable – the doctor reports – to end up in intensive care for a disease that we can prevent”. And then the terrifying forecast on how the number of infections will rise in the short term: “In a few days we will reach 120 thousand infections – he announces – so if we keep the current rules, the majority of people end up in isolation and the country is paralyzed. In the United States and the United Kingdom they realized this, they used common sense. We did the right thing to protect ourselves from infection, but now it makes sense to take the quarantine from 10 to 5 days and not do it at all for those who have received the third dose. Politics must take into account society, hospitals, those who are productive in economic activities. After the disease, the worst thing is poverty “.