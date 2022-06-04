How much was the most Julia Roberts ever got for a movie?

Julia Roberts has come to charge $20 million for starring in the movie Erin Brockovich in 2000. For this performance she won the Oscar for best actress and her consolidation as one of the leading figures in Hollywood. Yes ok their salaries never reached that figure again, they were amazing. Meet them!

But well, also, that was not the first time that the talented actress pocketed a similar amount for this type of work. Later, she also surprised with her participation in Valentine’s storiesanother romantic comedy also directed by Garry Marshall where he received 3 million dollars just for appearing about 6 minutes on screen.

Her experience and talent have led her to Julia Roberts to be a very valuable actress. depending on the medium Varietyin the film Happy Mother’s Day -a romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall-, although it did not go down in history as one of the most remembered films of his filmography, it did so as one of the most profitable.

It is worth remembering that there, he shared the poster with other stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.

On that occasion, he pocketed 3 million dollars for just 4 days of shooting on the movie. It was when she had a merely testimonial role giving life to Miranda, the star of a television sales chain. For each of those days on the set, she earned $750,000.

Those figures, according to the American publication, are the ones that would continue to place Julia Roberts as the highest paid actress in Hollywood in salary per shooting day.

Julia Roberts playing Erin Brockovich where she earned the maximum 20 million dollars.

The most Julia Roberts was paid for a movie

Not in vain Julia Roberts continues to hold the record for being the first actress to earn 20 million dollars for a movie. That was recorded as maximum he charged and as it was already named, it was in the year 2000 for playing Erin Brockovich (a bold woman), in the film directed by Steven Soderbergh where won an Oscar for best actress and the film grossed 250 million dollars in all the box offices of the world.

