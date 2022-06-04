Entertainment

How much was the most Julia Roberts ever got for a movie?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Julia Roberts has come to charge $20 million for starring in the movie Erin Brockovich in 2000. For this performance she won the Oscar for best actress and her consolidation as one of the leading figures in Hollywood. Yes ok their salaries never reached that figure again, they were amazing. Meet them!

But well, also, that was not the first time that the talented actress pocketed a similar amount for this type of work. Later, she also surprised with her participation in Valentine’s storiesanother romantic comedy also directed by Garry Marshall where he received 3 million dollars just for appearing about 6 minutes on screen.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Dayanara Torres: what she said about the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

8 mins ago

Kristen Stewart: “There is euphoria in pain, so it’s good to share it” | Cinema

9 mins ago

Esmeralda Pimentel reveals humiliations that she suffered as an actress

19 mins ago

Margot Robbie captivates in a casual chic look with flared jeans and a black blazer – New Woman

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button