Water is a truly fundamental factor for life and for man. In fact, water is involved in the vast majority of the functions of the human body. Among its capabilities, that of dissolving organic and inorganic composites, promoting thermoregulation by functioning as a thermostatic liquid. It is essential for metabolism, it plays a central role in the chemical processes that take place in cells. It also has many other functions.

Water is also the main component of the human body, accounting for about 60% of its weight. In women the value drops to 50/55% and in newborns it rises to 75%. The body has its own mechanisms to ensure the right amount of water. As for the intake, we have the feeling of thirst. As for expulsion, we have the physiological needs but also sweating and breathing.

How much water one should drink each day based on one’s age to be in good health according to science

The Ministry of Health recalls how the European Food Safety Authority has ascertained a very close relationship between hydration and the correct functioning of normal physical and cognitive functions. It has been observed that losing even 1% of body water, without replenishing it within 24 hours, leads to a worsening of physical and cognitive functions.

More in-depth studies have revealed, however, a more accurate correlation between water and age. So, here’s how much water you should drink every day based on your age according to science. Meanwhile, it must be said that the quantities of water to drink depend on many factors. Mainly from the lifestyle, the environmental conditions, the amount of activity and the type of diet of the individual.

The results of the research

The European Food Safety Authority has issued a document on dietetic products, nutrition and allergies. Among other things, he clarified how much water one should drink every day to be in excellent health depending on age. For neonates the value is 100 mL / kg per day. For children from 6 months to 1 year: 800-1,000 mL per day. Between 1 and 3 years the amount rises between 1,100 and 1,300 mL per day. For children between 4 and 8 years old, around 1,600 mL / day. In adolescence there is a first distinction between boys and girls. For the latter, 1,900 mL per day is sufficient, while 2,100 mL is recommended for boys.

For young people, adults and the elderly, the only distinction would be based on gender. In fact, for women 2 liters of water per day would be enough, while for men it goes up to 2.5 liters per day. It should always be remembered that these are indicative values ​​that do not take into account environmental and individual situations. Think of intense physical activity or the fact that you live in areas with hot climates. Or think about the presence of some ailments or diseases, for example gastrointestinal or stress. The daily water values, in these cases, can even double.