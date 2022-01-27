how much water to drink to keep them in check

For those with high cholesterol and high blood sugar, or diabetes, it is important to take a certain amount of water every day.

A great many people suffer from high cholesterol and of diabetesor high blood sugar. These values ​​can be raised for a series of reasons, but it is absolutely necessary to keep them under control and try to lower them and always keep them within the norm, otherwise there will be very serious consequences.

Some of the causes can be genetic predispositions, but above all wrong lifestyle and diet. In the Western world these problems are very frequent and perhaps not everyone realizes that having these high levels in the blood, cholesterol and blood sugar, can lead to heart attack, thrombosis, stroke and much more.

A simple blood test is enough to keep them under control. Then it is essential to follow the instructions of the doctor who will decide which is the most appropriate treatment. Finally, it is very important to try to engage in proper nutrition, not to smoke, not to drink and to get some exercise. One of the key aspects, however, is to drink the right amount of water every day.

Blood sugar and cholesterol: how to lower them by drinking water

The water it can be a vital aid in lowering cholesterol, lowering blood sugar and losing weight. Recent studies have identified the great power of water. It is very important to always stay hydrated and drink at least 1-2 liters a day. Even in the case of water we must not overdo it.

For those who want to lose weight it is important to always drink still water, instead of all other drinks, especially sugary ones. In this way, the body will be purified in the best possible way. However, there is a good habit you can take if your problem is controlling cholesterol and blood sugar.

The best way to do this is to drink 3-4 glasses of water as soon as you wake up in the morning, slowly and on an empty stomach. At this point you have to wait at least 40-45 minutes to have breakfast. This way cholesterol and blood sugar will have an opponent to deal with and won’t be able to raise their blood levels very easily. In fact, the fats and sugars will dilute.

However, it is good to consider this information generally and always consult your doctor. Every person is different, and the overall health of the body affects everything.