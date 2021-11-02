how much we pollute with clothes, airplanes, mail- Corriere.it

UK-based green transition consultancy Carbonfootprint collects data from across Europe. It is thus possible to calculate one’s “ecological footprint” on their website and understand that, in practice, we pollute even just by staying alive. From 1 November 2020 to yesterday, for example, the writer – living in Milan, alone, in an energy class A apartment where she often uses the air conditioner – produced 9 tons of Co2: one hectare of new forest would be needed to compensate for them. The average annual production of an Italian is 7.05 tons: those who live alone, in addition, do not divide the (high) impact of electricity, gas and transport.