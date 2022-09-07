How much will a house in the US cost on average by 2030

If you plan to buy a house in the future, the recommendation is that you start saving as soon as you can.

By 2030, it’s estimated that a single-family home could cost nearly $382,000 on average. So if you plan to buy a home in the future you should take some steps to be in a position to pay for it when the time comes.

Home prices have soared well above market value since the pandemic. And it is that, during the closure of businesses, people left the city and returned to their suburban homes, which increased prices in those areas. In addition, there are currently historically low interest rates, which has also increased its price.

In the last ten years, house prices have increased by 48.55%. And while by 2030 the cost of a single-family home is projected to be $382,000 or more, this will vary from city to city.

San Francisco could have the most expensive cost in the country with $ 2.61 million dollars. Next would be San Jose with $2.25 million and Oakland with $1.71 million.

In New York City, the price could be $964,101. Home prices in Nashville could be $539,292. Home prices in Houston could rise to $309,806 from $231,326 currently.

If you plan to buy a house in the future, the recommendation is that you start saving as soon as you can, since, the more money you have, the higher your down payment can be.

