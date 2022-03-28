How much will Barcelona pay to replace Dembélé?

Getty Ousmane Dembélé has an uncertain future at Barcelona

Barcelona have seen a €35m bid for Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United rejected and have been told to pay the 25-year-old’s €75m release clause if they want to sign the attacker this summer.

However, the culé squad remains optimistic that they can get Raphinha “for an affordable price” and can secure a deal “in the coming weeks”, according to Joaquim Piera in Diario SPORT.

Raphinha “has opted” for Barcelona despite interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool and has told his agent Deco to “do everything possible” to secure a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona intend to continue negotiations with Leeds on a move as they try to bring in a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and can leave for free.

It is still unclear what Dembélé will do next and where he will play his football next season. However, the Catalans are pessimistic about the chances of the Frenchman staying and believe that he has already agreed to sign him for another club, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Joan Laporta talks about transfer negotiations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been speaking about his club’s transfer plans amid mounting speculation about which players could arrive in the summer. PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the latest player to be linked with Barca, but Laporta told Mundo Deportivo the club will not go crazy in the transfer market.

“I will not talk about specific players, but I can tell you that we will not make any deals that put the club at risk. The partners can rest easy because we are not going to lose our heads over an operation of this magnitude,” he said. “Most of the players want to come to Barcelona, ​​they like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of interpreting football. And this is good, we are seeing it in many cases and on a daily basis. They will have to adapt to Barcelona’s salary levels and to an economic structure of the operation that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club”.

Barcelona’s finances remain a problem, although the club has announced a new sponsorship deal with Spotify worth around 280 million euros ($307 million), according to ESPN.

Lilian Thuram talks about Dembélé’s future

Meanwhile, former Barcelona and France defender Lilian Thuram has been speaking about Dembele’s future and offered his compatriot some advice on what to do next, as reported by SPORT.

“Dembélé is a great player and, consequently, he must play in a great team. Barcelona is just that”, he said. “Barça players have to understand that playing for a great team is always important. In the end, that will count for a lot.”

The winger has been in great form in 2022 after recovering from injury and being called up to the squad. Dembele has seven assists and one goal in his last eight games in all competitions for the Blaugrana team.

