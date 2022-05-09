How much will it cost to study Medicine in Catalonia in 2023?

Students in a classroom.

The Department of Research and Universities proposes a reduction of public university prices for the third consecutive year, which will allow that from the 2022-2023 academic year there will only be two public prices for university degrees and that Medicine starts to cost the same as journalism.

This was announced this Monday by the Minister of Research and Universities, Gemma Geis, who explained the proposal for public university prices for the next academic year. For the first time in ten years, all the prices of university degrees and master’s degrees that enable one to practice a profession will cost less than 20 euros per credit.

Geis stressed that with this proposal “students will pay less to study and universities will be able to continue offering the highest quality, because the cost will be assumed by the Government“. This is the third consecutive reduction that is added to the one carried out in the 2020-2021 academic year, in which all public university prices were lowered by 30 percent (bachelor’s and master’s degrees) and discount of up to 40 percent than last year placed all master’s degrees at the same price.

How much will it cost to study Medicine?

Starting next year there will only be two public prices for university degrees since the highest level of experimentality will be abolished. A) Yes, studies such as medicine or engineering will cost the same as journalism or fine arts. The Minister of Research and Universities has remarked that this is the first step to equate all degrees: “In three years, all degrees will cost the same: a future doctor will pay the same as a future philosopher or a future philologist”.

The objective of eliminating the levels of experimentality is to prevent students from choosing the degree for economic reasons. “Students must decide your future according to your vocationnot according to their financial resources,” explained Geis.

The university degrees of high and medium experimentality will cost 18.46 euros per credit, compared to the current price of 27.67 euros (high experimentality) and 25.04 (medium experimentality). Thanks to the discount of more than 30 percent in the degrees of high experimentality, Medicine students will save 533 euros next year since if they currently pay 1,660 euros they will pay 1,107 euros. In the cases of medium experimental studies such as Journalism, where the discount is greater than 26 percent, the savings will be 395 euros in a standard course of 60 credits.

With regard to the master’s degrees that enable one to practice a profession, they will also have a public price per credit of 18.46 euros, which means a reduction of more than 30 percent. Future high school teachers, lawyers or architects they will pay the next course 533 euros less.

The prices that are maintained are those of degrees of low experimentality, which have the lowest price in the entire system (17.69 euros) after the linear reduction of 30 percent for the 2020-2021 academic year. The public price per credit of the rest of official university master’s degrees is also maintained at 27.67 euros. This public price was reduced by 40 percent for the current 2021-2022 academic year.

Who will bear the cost of the rebates?

This third consecutive reduction in public university prices has a cost close to 27.5 million euros assumed by the Government In its whole. “The new discount will not impact the university budget“, has underlined the consellera.

Geis also highlighted that with this new reduction in the cost of public university studies, “we comply with the National Pact for the Societat del Coneixement, which establishes the objective of improving the equity of higher education in Catalonia and specifies that it is necessary to complete the public price reduction process and maintain the special reductions in the lowest income brackets.”

This measure also complies with the Plan de Govern of the current legislature and progress is being made towards the objectives set in the bill recently approved by the Parliament of Catalonia. The proposal of the Department of Research and Universities to lower public university prices will be presented to the different commissions of the Interuniversity Council of Catalonia (CIC), the step prior to its processing for approval by the Government in July.